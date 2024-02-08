CTET Answer Key 2024 Declared on ctet.nic.in; Know Objection-Raising Dates Here

CTET answer key 2024 has been announced on the official website for candidates.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the OMR Answer Sheet of the candidates and Answer Keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET January 2024. Candidates who were patiently waiting for the CTET answer key 2024 to be declared can finally download it from the official website – ctet.nic.in. The answer key link is activated online so that it is easier for concerned candidates to check and download the PDF. Go through the updates online.
Candidates should note that the CTET answer key 2024 declared recently is provisional. You can raise objections against the provisional key till a certain date. Go to the website – ctet.nic.in – to know the important dates and complete the process accordingly. The CTET 2024 result will be announced by the officials based on the objections submitted by candidates.
One must keep their login credentials such as the application number and date of birth ready while downloading the provisional answer key from the website. You will not be allowed to access or download the answer key without entering the login details.
According to the latest official details, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET January 2024 exam was held on 21 January, for all registered candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to stay alert and go through the latest announcements.
The objection fee is Rs 1,000 per question and you have to pay it while submitting the challenges via the official website.
As per the details announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), 9,58,193 candidates registered themselves for paper 1 and around 17,35,333 candidates registered for paper 2.
You must keep a close eye on the official website to know the important dates and result details announced by the officials. Stay alert to know the latest announcements.
Here is the easy step-by-step process you should follow to download the CTET answer key 2024 online:
Go to the official website of the exam - ctet.nic.in.
Click on the active link to check the CTET provisional answer key and responses.
Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth in the blank space.
The CTET answer key will display on your device.
Download the key from the website.
