CBSE Admit Card 2024 For Class 10 & 12 To Release Soon; Where & How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is in the final stages of conducting the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams for this month, February 2024. The class 10 board exams will commence on 15 February 2024, and conclude on 13 March 2024, while the class 12 board exams will be conducted from 15 February to 2 April 2024. Exams for both classes will be conducted in a single shift, starting at 10:30 AM IST.

While the students are eagerly awaiting the release of their CBSE admit cards or hall tickets for the upcoming board exams. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet announced the official release date for the Class 10 and 12 admit cards. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the admit cards for Class 10 and 12 board exams in the upcoming weeks. The hall tickets will be accessible for download to the candidates on the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in.