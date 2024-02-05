CBSE Admit Card 2024 For Class 10 & 12 To Release Soon; Where & How To Check

CBSE class 10 and 12 admit card 2024 to release soon
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is in the final stages of conducting the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams for this month, February 2024. The class 10 board exams will commence on 15 February 2024, and conclude on 13 March 2024, while the class 12 board exams will be conducted from 15 February to 2 April 2024. Exams for both classes will be conducted in a single shift, starting at 10:30 AM IST.
While the students are eagerly awaiting the release of their CBSE admit cards or hall tickets for the upcoming board exams. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet announced the official release date for the Class 10 and 12 admit cards. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the admit cards for Class 10 and 12 board exams in the upcoming weeks. The hall tickets will be accessible for download to the candidates on the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in.
To obtain the hall ticket, students or school authorities will need to provide the necessary login credentials. The release of the CBSE Admit Card 2024 will be carried out separately for regular and private candidates. Private candidates are required to download their admit cards from the official website, while regular students are to collect the hardcopy of their CBSE 10th or 12th admit card 2024 from their respective school authorities.
Steps to download the CBSE Admit Card 2024 for Class 10 and 12
Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in
Click on the CBSE 10th or 12th admit card 2024 download link for private candidates available on the homepage
The candidates then need to enter the login credentials
The CBSE 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen
Candidates can view and download the hall ticket
Candidates are advised to keep multiple hardcopies of the same for exam purposes
The CBSE 2024 admit card will contain essential information such as student name, roll number, date of birth (for Class 10 students), exam name, name and address of the examination centre, school number, centre number, student’s photo, subjects and their codes, exam dates, admit card ID, and exam day guidelines.
