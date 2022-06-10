CTET 2022 July: Eligibility Criteria, Exam Dates, Age Limit, Check Details Here

CTET 2022 July exam dates are not announced yet.
(Photo: iStock)
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2022 exam notification is expected to be released soon on the official website. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to assess the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes. This exam is held to check the eligibility of teachers in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. Interested candidates can check the official website for all the details.
The CTET 2022 notification for July will be released on the official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates who are interested to sit for the exam are requested to keep a close eye on the mentioned website as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) updates all the details there. Candidates will know about the registration and exam dates later.
Candidates who are interested to apply should check the official website - ctet.nic.in. for the updates from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
It is to be noted that the application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2022 will take place online on the official website so the candidates should keep a close eye on the dates.
Here are a few eligibility criteria and details on the number of attempts in CTET 2022 that everybody should know:
Candidates who are interested to apply for the CTET 2022 should remember that there is no age limit required to register for the mentioned exam.
The ones applying should be citizens of India.
It is also important to note that there is no limit on the number of attempts for appearing in the CTET 2022 July exam.
In CTET 2022, there is no reservation of seats for candidates applying from reserved categories.
However, it is important to note that candidates belonging to reserved categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and Differently Abled will be provided with a relaxation of five percent out of the qualifying marks.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)