CLAT 2022 Admit Card Released: Know Exam Date, How To Download Hall Tickets
CLAT 2022 exam is on 19 June 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm.
The Consortium of National Law Universities has formally released the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) on Monday, 6 June 2022. Candidates who have registered for CLAT 2022 can download the admit card from the official website. They are requested to check all the mentioned details on the hall ticket and verify every piece of information before downloading. The CLAT 2022 Admit Card is officially available for every candidate who has registered for the exam.
The website that the candidates need to go to download the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) is consortiumofnlus.ac.in. It is to be noted that the candidates can access all the latest updates and information on the website. They should check the official website to know if there are updates from the Consortium of National Law Universities.
CLAT 2022: Exam Date and Other Important Details
Candidates who have registered for CLAT 2022 should remember that the exam will be conducted on Sunday, 19 June 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm. It is important to remember the exam date and time.
Now that the admit cards have been officially published, every candidate must download them as it is an important document that they should carry on the examination date.
For all the other updates and details on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022), candidates should keep a close eye on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The Consortium of National Law Universities will update the students about any changes via the official website so it is extremely important for the candidates to be active there.
CLAT 2022 Admit Card: How to Download
Here is a step-by-step guide that every candidate appearing for CLAT 2022 should follow to download the CLAT 2022 Admit Card online:
First, go to the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Click on the CLAT 2022 registration link on the homepage of the website.
Tap on the "Click here to download the Admit Card" option when you find it on the website.
Enter your credentials correctly to log in and click on submit.
The CLAT 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Check all the details on the admit card and click on download.
Take a printout of the CLAT 2022 Admit Card and keep it with you on the exam date.
