WBCHSE Result 2022: West Bengal HS 12th Result Declared on Website, Updates Here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the West Bengal HS Result 2022 on the website for all the candidates who had appeared for the exam. The students who are interested to check the WB HS 12th Result 2022 can visit the official website. Students can also check the website for other important details and updates from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

The website that the candidates need to visit in order to download the West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2022 is wbresults.nic.in. It is the main results portal for the state of West Bengal. Before the link for the results was officially activated on the website for the candidates, a press conference took place to announce the release of the marksheets.