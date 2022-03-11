NMC Scraps Upper Age Limit For NEET-UG: Students and Doctors React

This rule will be applicable from 2022's examinations onwards.

Back in 2017, CBSE had fixed the maximum age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination at 25 years for students in the general category.

The upper age limit was fixed at 30 years for AC, ST and OBC candidates.

According to news agency ANI, Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Secretary of NMC, informed of the change via a letter sent to the office of Senior Director of National Testing Agency, Dr Devvrat on 9 March, 2022.