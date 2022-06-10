MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 Declared: Check Meghalaya 10th,12th Result

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 is announced on the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially declared the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts Results 2022 on its website. Candidates who had appeared for the Meghalaya Board Classes 10,12 Arts Exam can finally check their results on the official website of the board. They can also download the result from the website of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) after going through the marks and other details.
It is important to note that the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 is available on the official website, mbose.in. Candidates should also remember that they need to check and download the mark sheets from the website. They will find all the latest updates on the mentioned website.
Candidates can visit either of the websites to check the MBOSE 10th,12th Arts Result 2022 published by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) – mbose.in, results.mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in.
The candidates will find the results on the mentioned websites. They can log in to their registered accounts and download the result from the site.
Here are the steps that the students need to follow to download the MBOSE Classes 10 and 12 Arts Result 2022:
Visit either of the official websites – mbose.in., results.mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.
Click on the link that states MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 on the homepage.
Enter the required details on the website to log in.
Your MBOSE Arts Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen of your device once you submit the correct login details.
Check the details on the result and download it from the website.
You can also take a printout of the same if you want.
