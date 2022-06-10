MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 Declared: Check Meghalaya 10th,12th Result

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially declared the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts Results 2022 on its website. Candidates who had appeared for the Meghalaya Board Classes 10,12 Arts Exam can finally check their results on the official website of the board. They can also download the result from the website of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) after going through the marks and other details.

It is important to note that the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 is available on the official website, mbose.in. Candidates should also remember that they need to check and download the mark sheets from the website. They will find all the latest updates on the mentioned website.