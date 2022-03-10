CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Results Out: Direct Link Here Here's how to download the result from the website. Raajwrita Dutta Education Published: CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 result declared. (Photo: The Quint)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 results on Wednesday, 9 March 2022.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

To check the results, candidates have to log into their account by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth.

As per reports, approximately 2,07,306 candidates had registered for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research NET 2021 Exam. Around 1,59,824 candidates had appeared for the examination on the scheduled date.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research NET 2021 Exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 29 January, 15 February, 16 February, and 17 February for five subjects.

The examination was held in 339 centres in 172 cities across India.

The mode of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research NET 2021 Exam was through Computer Based Test (CBT) in six unique shifts. There were multiple shifts for Life Sciences.

Now, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 result has finally been released on the official website for the students to check their scores.

Steps To Download CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 result from the website: Step 1: Click on the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab that states "Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2021 SCORECARD" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and captcha as login details.

Step 4: Your CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 result will appear on the screen of your device.

Step 5: Download the result from the website.

Step 6: You can also take a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates should note that the final answer key will also be released on the official website very soon.

CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Result: Direct Link

Here is the direct link for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 result that was released on Wednesday, 9 March 2022.

Candidates can access their results easily via this link, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

