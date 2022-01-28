CSIR UGC NET 2021: Admit Card Released

The admit card for the CSIR UGC NET 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who are appearing for the exam can visit the official website of CSIR NTA at csirnet.nta.nic.in and download their respective admit cards.

As candidates already know, the CSIR UGC NET 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 29 January 2022, 15 February 2022, 16 February 2022, and 17 February 2022 across India in a computer based format.

However, candidates must note that there will be two shifts under which the exam shall be conducted.

The first shift shall commence at 09:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM whereas the the second shift shall begin at 03:00 PM and end by 06:00 PM