CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Result Released on csirnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2019 exam, which was held on 15 December 2019.

The agency will issue two merit lists in which the first list will be of those candidates who have qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) and the second list will mention those who have qualified for Lecturership (LS-NET)/Assistant Professor (Assistant Professorship). Candidates can check the result on the official website of CSIR – csirnet.nta.nic.in.