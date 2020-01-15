CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Result Released on csirnet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2019 exam, which was held on 15 December 2019.
The agency will issue two merit lists in which the first list will be of those candidates who have qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) and the second list will mention those who have qualified for Lecturership (LS-NET)/Assistant Professor (Assistant Professorship). Candidates can check the result on the official website of CSIR – csirnet.nta.nic.in.
How to Check CSIR UGC NET 2019 Result Online?
- Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the ‘CSIR UGC NET 2019 Result’ link.
- Fill in your login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth
- Click submit
- Now you can download the CSIR UGC NET 2019 Result and take a printout of it for future reference.
To see the result, candidates will have to login on the official website, as soon as they login the result will be displayed on the screen. The candidates who qualify for JRF (NET) will also be considered qualified for Lectureship/Assistant Professorship (NET). Whereas candidates who qualify for Lecturership (LS-NET)/Assistant Professorship will be recruited for the posts of Lecturer and Assistant Professor as per the scheme and project. However, they will not be eligible for regular JRF NET fellowship.
