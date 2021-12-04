CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Registration Commenced

The registration process for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 has been commenced from 3 December 2021, by the National Testing Agency (NTA)

Thus, interested candidates can apply online through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the registration process will conclude on 2 January 2022, at 11:50 PM. Hence, all those who are interested must apply as soon as possible.