CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Registration Commenced
Interested students can apply for the CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam on csirnet.nta.nic.in till 2 January 2022
The registration process for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 has been commenced from 3 December 2021, by the National Testing Agency (NTA)
Thus, interested candidates can apply online through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates must note that the registration process will conclude on 2 January 2022, at 11:50 PM. Hence, all those who are interested must apply as soon as possible.
Additionally, according to the notice released by NTA, the last date to complete the fee transaction is 3 January 2022.
Candidates must note that the CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam will be conducted on 29 January 2022, 5 February 2022 and 6 February 2022.
In addition, the examination shall be conducted in two shifts – the first shift beginning from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift starting from 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM.
The CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam shall also be conducted in a CBT mode of exam and will consist of objective type questions including multiple choice questions (MCQ)
Please read below for a simple step by step procedure to apply easily for the CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam
CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam: How to apply
Visit the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Navigate to the registration link that reads 'CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022' present on the home page.
Register yourself on the portal or enter your official log in credentials to log in.
Fill in the application form, make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
Your CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam application will be submitted.
Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the same for future reference.
For more updates and details on the CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of CSIR NET mentioned above.
