CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam: Revised Exam Dates Released

According to the official notification, the detailed date sheet of the NET 2021 exam will be uploaded on the official website of NTA soon.

Additionally, candidates must note that the NET 2021 exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test format and will contain multiple choice questions.

It shall also be held in two shifts – the first shift beginning at 09:00 AM and continuing till 12:00 PM, while the second shift will start at 03:00 PM and conclude at 06:00 PM.