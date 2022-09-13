‘Uncertainty Over CUET Has Delayed PhD Admissions By Months,’ Say JNU Profs

After chaos over the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses, the National Testing Agency's (NTA) delay in conducting the CUET for PhD has left numerous universities in the lurch over admissions.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) held a press conference on 12 September to address the issues faced due to CUET.

At the press conference, several JNU professors said that they don't know what to do since earlier they used to admit students through the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE).

Apart from JNU, there are 18 other universities such as Pondicherry University and Hyderabad Central University who have agreed to conduct PhD admissions through CUET PhD.

Sucharita Sen, Secretary of JNUTA, told The Quint that the admission process generally begins in May and classes start by August. Due to the delays and uncertainty, however, the current batch is likely to start as late as January 2023.