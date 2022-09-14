BPSC Result: CDPO Prelims Result 2021 Declared, How To Download and Check?
BPSC CDPO Prelims Result and Final Answer Key have been released. Here are the details.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially declared the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Prelims Result 2021 on the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC CDPO Exam can download and check their results by following some easy steps mentioned here.
Besides the result, BPSC has also issued the BPSC CDPO final answer key on the website. Candidates can check both the result and the final answer key by following the direct link, which is available in the PDF format. Therefore, they do not have to use any login credentials. The result list has mentioned the roll numbers of all the successful candidates. Students can go through the list and check whether they are selected or not.
Candidates must remember that the final answer key has been released for all the four booklet series including A, B, C, and D. Therefore, they can calculate their scores easily.
The BPSC has published the result and answer key for the Prelims exam only. The registration process for the BPSC CDPO Mains Exam is likely to start anytime soon. Let us read about how to download and check the BPSC CDPO Prelims Result through the direct link.
BPSC CDPO Result and Answer Key: How To Download and Check, Direct Link Here
Go to the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct result link that says 'Results: Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 03/2021)'.
Once you click on the result, a PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen containing the roll numbers of all the succesful candidates.
Check your roll number from the list to know the result.
Similarly, if you want to check the final answer key, click on the direct link that reads as 'Final Answer Keys General Knowledge – Booklet Series A, B, C, D.
Once you click on the link, a PDF file will open containing all the answers of questions from booklet series A, B, C, and D.
Download, save, and print a copy of both the result and the final answer key for future reference.
