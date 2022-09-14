BPSC Result: CDPO Prelims Result 2021 Declared, How To Download and Check?

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially declared the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Prelims Result 2021 on the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC CDPO Exam can download and check their results by following some easy steps mentioned here.

Besides the result, BPSC has also issued the BPSC CDPO final answer key on the website. Candidates can check both the result and the final answer key by following the direct link, which is available in the PDF format. Therefore, they do not have to use any login credentials. The result list has mentioned the roll numbers of all the successful candidates. Students can go through the list and check whether they are selected or not.