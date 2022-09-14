CUET UG 2022: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window for Candidates

Prior to the result announcement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application correction window for those candidates who want to make any corrections to their submitted application forms. Candidates can go to the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in – and change the few details like candidate's name, parent's name, date of birth, gender, PwBD, choice of universities, and category. Candidates must remember that the correction is only applicable to the details mentioned above.

According to an official notification released by the NTA on 13 September 2022, "Some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them for correction in the particulars filled during online Application Form of CUET (UG) 2022. In order to support them, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of their respective Application Forms of CUET (UG) 2022."