CUET UG 2022: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window for Candidates

CUET UG 2022: Application correction window reopens for candidates; check details here.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Prior to the result announcement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application correction window for those candidates who want to make any corrections to their submitted application forms. Candidates can go to the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in – and change the few details like candidate's name, parent's name, date of birth, gender, PwBD, choice of universities, and category. Candidates must remember that the correction is only applicable to the details mentioned above.
According to an official notification released by the NTA on 13 September 2022, "Some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them for correction in the particulars filled during online Application Form of CUET (UG) 2022. In order to support them, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of their respective Application Forms of CUET (UG) 2022."
Candidates should remember that they can only edit their application forms up to a specific date and time. The last date to make corrections in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 application form is 15 September 2022 by 10 am.
Although the NTA has not issued any official statement regarding the CUET UG 2022 result yet, some latest updates by the UGC Chairman suggest that the result will be declared on Thursday, 15 September 2022. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on CUET UG Exam 2022.
