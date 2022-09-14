Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CUET UG Result 2022 Soon: Check Website; CUET UG Result Date and Details Here

CUET UG Result 2022 Soon: Check Website; CUET UG Result Date and Details Here

CUET UG Result 2022: Download the result from cuet.samarth.ac.in on 15 September 2022.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

Check the CUET UG Result 2022 date here.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check the CUET UG Result 2022 date here.</p></div>

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) Result 2022 soon. As per official details, the CUET UG 2022 Result is scheduled to release on 15 September 2022. Once the results are officially declared, candidates can download their respective CUET UG Result from cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is the official website that has all the latest updates about the CUET UG 2022 so interested candidates should keep a close eye on it.

Candidates are requested to log in to their registered accounts on cuet.samarth.ac.in to download the CUET UG Result 2022, once released. To know more about the result release time, one has to keep a close eye on the website. The result will be based on the objections raised by the students against the provisional answer key.

Also ReadCUET UG 2022 Result to be Out Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Check Tentative Dates
It is important to note that the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 has already been declared earlier on the website. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against it within the mentioned deadline.

CUET UG 2022: Important Details

The Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam was officially held from 15 July to 30 August. The exam was held in six phases in various examination centres.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam are eagerly waiting for the results to release. They want to check their CUET UG 2022 scores.

The CUET UG Answer Key 2022 was officially released on 8 August on the official website for all candidates. The agency declared the provisional answer key so that the candidates could calculate their probable scores.

Also ReadUGC NET 2022 Exam City Slip Released: Check ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Latest Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Now, it is time for the CUET UG Result 2022 to release so the candidates should be alert.

CUET UG Result 2022: How to Download

Let's take a look at the steps that one must follow to download the CUET UG Result 2022:

  • Go to the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

  • Click on the link that states 'Download CUET UG Result 2022' on the homepage.

  • Enter the login details such as the Application Number and Date of Birth.

  • Your CUET UG Result will appear on your screen.

  • Download the result from the website.

  • Take a printout of the result and save a copy for future reference.

Also ReadNEET PG 2022 Counselling Revised Schedule: Check Website; Know Registration Date

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT