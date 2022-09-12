Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 To Be Declared Today, How To Check?

As per official notification, Karnataka PUE (Pre University Education) is all set to declare the 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 today, 12 September 2022 after 11 am. Once released, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply 2022 Exam Result will be made available on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Candidates who could not successfully qualify the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 appeared in the 2nd PUC Supplementary exam that was held from 12 August to 25 August 2022. Now the candidates are waiting for the results which are likely to be declared online today.

Earlier, speculations around the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 being declared by PUE were doing rounds on the internet after a direct result link was updated on the official website on 8 September. However, the result link was removed immediately.