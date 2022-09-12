CUET UG 2022 Result to be Out Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Check Tentative Dates

CUET UG 2022 result is expected to be out on 13 or 15 September. Details here
The chairman of the University Grants Commission, UGC, M. Jagadesh Kumar declared the CUET result release date. The result date for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 was declared on 9 September 2022.
The Chairman tweeted that the CUET results 2022 will be available on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in by 13 September or latest by 15 September 2022.
Over 12 lakh candidates who appeared for the CUET 2022 are eagerly awaiting the CUET 2022 results. 10 September 2022 was the last date to file objections to the CUET UG Answer Keys, which were made available online.
Candidates will have to visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'CUET 2022 UG Result cuet.samarth.ac.in'.
Enter your roll number and date of birth and then click on the search button.
Your CUET UG Exam Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
You can download your CUET UG Results 2022 and take a printout of the same for further use.
As per ANI reports, UGC Chairman, Jagadesh Kumar said, “National Testing Agency is expected to announce CUET-UG results by Sep 15 or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities should keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.”
Candidates who appeared for the CUET exam 2022 must keep their CUET Admit Card 2022 since it may be required to get access to the CUET UG Results 2022.
