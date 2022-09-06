ADVERTISEMENT

CUET-UG Result 2022 Date: Answer Key Expected To Be Released Today, 06 September

CUET-UG Answer Key 2022 is likely to be out on 6 September, here are the steps to download and check.

Saima Andrabi
NTA (National Testing Agency) is expected to issue the CUET-UG (Common University Entrance Test Under Graduate) answer key today, 06 September 2022, according to different media reports. Candidates can check the direct link to answer key and response sheets on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to different media reports, the CUET-UG 2022 answer key will be released till evening. However, candidates must remember that this is just a tentative information, NTA has not given any official confirmation regarding the same yet.

To access the answer key, candidates would require their personal details as mentioned on the CUET-UG Admit Card 2022. CUET Samarth candidate login portal is the right place to download and check the answer key.

According to an official statement by a senior official of the NTA, the CUET answer keys will be released on 6 September and the results are expected to be declared on 13 to 14 September. Also, the exams of 103 candidates who missed the exam on 30 August 2022 is likely to be conducted on Thursday, 8 September 2022.

CUET-UG 2022: Result Date

If reports are to be believed, NTA will officially declare the CUET-UG result 2022 by 15 September 2022. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on CUET-UG Exam 2022.

CUET Exam 2022 Answer Key Release Today: How To Download and Check

  • Go to the websites – cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in

  • On the home page, go to the latest notifications/results

  • Search the direct result for CUET-UG 2022 Answer Key

  • Click on the link and a candidate login page will be displayed on your screen

  • Enter all the required login credentials

  • Hit the submit option

  • CUET 2022 Answer Key will show up on the screen

  • Check the answer key and calculate your scores

  • Download, save, and print out the answer key for future reference

