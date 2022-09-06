CUET-UG Result 2022 Date: Answer Key Expected To Be Released Today, 06 September

NTA (National Testing Agency) is expected to issue the CUET-UG (Common University Entrance Test Under Graduate) answer key today, 06 September 2022, according to different media reports. Candidates can check the direct link to answer key and response sheets on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to different media reports, the CUET-UG 2022 answer key will be released till evening. However, candidates must remember that this is just a tentative information, NTA has not given any official confirmation regarding the same yet.

To access the answer key, candidates would require their personal details as mentioned on the CUET-UG Admit Card 2022. CUET Samarth candidate login portal is the right place to download and check the answer key.