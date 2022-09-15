CAT 2022 Application Deadline Extended: Check Website; Registration Dates Here

The registration deadline for application to the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 is officially extended for interested candidates. Earlier, the registrations were supposed to end on 14 September. As per the latest official details, the CAT 2022 application deadline is extended to 21 September. Candidates are requested to apply for the admission test within the deadline. They must take note of the latest updates and changes before applying for the CAT 2022 exam.

