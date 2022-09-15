CAT 2022 Application Deadline Extended: Check Website; Registration Dates Here

CAT 2022 Application deadline is officially extended.
(Photo: iStock)
The registration deadline for application to the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 is officially extended for interested candidates. Earlier, the registrations were supposed to end on 14 September. As per the latest official details, the CAT 2022 application deadline is extended to 21 September. Candidates are requested to apply for the admission test within the deadline. They must take note of the latest updates and changes before applying for the CAT 2022 exam.
The CAT 2022 application deadline is extended to 21 September so that the interested candidates can keep applying. The ones who are willing to take admission to postgraduate management programmes can apply for one more week. The CAT 2022 application process is taking place online on the official website – iimcat.ac.in. Interested candidates are requested to register soon on the website, within the deadline.
The CAT 2022 application deadline is extended till 21 September. Candidates can register up to 5 pm on the mentioned date. Everyone should remember the registration date and time if they want to appear for the upcoming exam.
Candidates will also get to know about the eligibility criteria to apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 via the official website so they are requested to go through the details.
The admission process for the exam is taking place online only. Candidates must pay the required application fees online.
Here are the simple steps that one must follow to apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 online:
Go to the official website – iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the link that states CAT 2022 registration on the homepage.
Register yourself on the website and remember the login details.
Fill out the CAT 2022 registration form correctly and verify the details before proceeding.
Upload the scanned copies of the required documents in the form.
Pay the application fees online.
Click on submit once you complete filling out the form.
Download the form from the website and save a copy.
