19-Yr-Old Girl From Chennai Dies by Suicide After Failing NEET-UG Exam

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

A 19-year-old student living in Chennai’s Tirumullaivail, identified as Lakshmana Swetha, died by suicide around 3:30 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, 8 September, after she failed to clear the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exams.

A second year medical student in Philippines, she sat for the NEET to study in India.

Meanwhile, the police has shifted the body of the girl to Kilpauk medical College for post-mortem examination. Further investigations are on, police said.