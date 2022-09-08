19-Yr-Old Girl From Chennai Dies by Suicide After Failing NEET-UG Exam
Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi met the kin of another NEET aspirant who had died by suicide in 2017 on Thursday.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
A 19-year-old student living in Chennai’s Tirumullaivail, identified as Lakshmana Swetha, died by suicide around 3:30 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, 8 September, after she failed to clear the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exams.
A second year medical student in Philippines, she sat for the NEET to study in India.
Meanwhile, the police has shifted the body of the girl to Kilpauk medical College for post-mortem examination. Further investigations are on, police said.
'564 Students Under High Stress'
Meanwhile, Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that the state government has been providing counselling to students who are under stress.
"After the exam got over in July, we have been providing mental health counselling to students through 210 counsellors. Out of over two lakh students who had written the exam, 564 students were found to be under high stress. Of them, 98 students are directly monitored by the officials of the District Mental Health Program and education department at the district level," Subramanian said.
"We are in the process to find out those who failed the NEET exam and help them with mental health counselling. Students who have not passed are requested to contact us," the health minister said, adding that the government will also provide career guidance apart from counselling. Students who need support can also contact helpline numbers 104 and 1100.
Of 1,32,167 candidates who appeared for the NEET exam in Tamil Nadu, only 67,787 qualified for the exam.
Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the father and brother of Anitha, a NEET aspirant who had died by suicide in 2017 that triggered the controversy over NEET exams, during Bharat Jodo Yatra. The father and brother walked with Rahul as part of the yatra.
