NEET PG 2022: Counselling To Begin Today; List of Documents Required Here

NEET PG 2022 counselling starts today on mcc.nic.in. Check the list of documents required here.
(Photo: iStock)
As per an official schedule released by MCC (Medical Counselling Committee), NEET PG Counselling 2022 will start today, 15 September 2022. Candidates who qualified for the NEET PG Exam 2022 successfully can register for the counselling process on the official website, mcc.nic.in.
The NEET PG counselling 2022 will be held in four rounds including Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Online Stray Vacancy Round. As of now, the concerned authorities will start the registration for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 starting today.
To successfully register for NEET PG Counselling Round 1, candidates have to submit some important documents. Let us read about the list of documents required for NEET PG Counselling below.
Following is the list of important documents that will be required by candidates while registering for NEET PG counselling 2022 Round 1.
NEET PG 2022 admit card/hall ticket.
Result notice of NEET PG Exam 2022.
Any valid ID proof like PAN card, Voter ID, or Aadhaar card.
Category certificate (if any).
Caste certificate (if any).
Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).
10th class passing certificate.
Internship completion certificate
12th class passing certificate.
Marks certificate of MBBS.
MBBS degree certificate.
Date of birth certificate.
MCI/ SMC Registration certificate (permanent or provisional).
Disability certificate (if any).
Registration Starts on: Thursday, 15 September 2022.
Last Date of Registration: 23 September 2022; 12 pm.
Start Date of Choice Filling and Locking: 20 September 2022.
End Date of Choice Filling and Locking: 25 September 2022; 11:55 pm.
Verification Process Begins on: 23 September 2022.
Verification Process Ends on: 24 September 2022.
Processing of Seat Allotment Start Date: 26 September 2022.
Processing of Seat Allotment End Date: 27 September 2022.
Seat Allotment Result for Round 1: 28 September 2022.
Reporting and Joining Start Date: 29 September 2022.
Reporting and Joining End Date: 4 October 2022.
