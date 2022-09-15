NEET PG 2022: Counselling To Begin Today; List of Documents Required Here

As per an official schedule released by MCC (Medical Counselling Committee), NEET PG Counselling 2022 will start today, 15 September 2022. Candidates who qualified for the NEET PG Exam 2022 successfully can register for the counselling process on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG counselling 2022 will be held in four rounds including Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Online Stray Vacancy Round. As of now, the concerned authorities will start the registration for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 starting today.

To successfully register for NEET PG Counselling Round 1, candidates have to submit some important documents. Let us read about the list of documents required for NEET PG Counselling below.