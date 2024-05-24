COMEDK UGET 2024 Results Today at 2 PM: How to Download; Check Latest Details

The COMEDK UGET 2024 Result will be declared on Friday, 24 May, for candidates.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
COMEDK UGET 2024 Results: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will officially declare the COMEDK UGET 2024 Result today, Friday, 24 May. The COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test results are scheduled to be announced at 2 pm on Friday. You can download your respective scorecards from the official website - comedk.org when the link is activated. Keep a close eye on the website to know the latest announcements about the results and stay informed.
The COMEDK UGET 2024 Result date and time are announced so that concerned candidates can stay prepared. You can download the COMEDK UGET results only from the official website - comedk.org. All concerned candidates are patiently waiting to check their scores. One should also review the personal details mentioned on the scorecard along with the marks after the link is activated.
Candidates must enter their registration number to view the scores. You will not be allowed to download the COMEDK UGET result without entering the registration number and other login details. Follow the steps carefully to avoid any confusion.
According to the date mentioned on the schedule, the COMEDK UGET exam 2024 was formally conducted on 12 May, for all registered students. The examination was held in two shifts.
As per the official details, approximately 1.2 lakh candidates have appeared for the COMEDK exam this year. They are waiting to check their scores and download the results from the website.
The counselling process is scheduled to start soon. The dates are expected to be announced shortly and selected candidates should follow the official website for the updates.
You will be notified as soon as the counselling dates are announced. Selected students must appear for the process on time and carry the necessary documents.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the COMEDK UGET Result 2024 online:
Click on the official website - comedk.org.
Tap on the "COMEDK UGET Result 2024" link on the homepage and go to the next step.
Key in the required login credentials and click on submit.
The result page will display on your screen. Check your scores and personal details.
Download the result from the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)