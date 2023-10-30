HP TET 2023 Registration: Application Without Late Fee Ends Today; Details Here

HP TET 2023 registration without paying a late fee ends today, 30 October.
(Photo: iStock)
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will officially end the registration process for the HP TET 2023 today. The ones who wish to appear for the eligibility exam are requested to fill out the form on the official website: hpbose.org. After today, candidates have to pay a late fee while submitting their forms.
It is important to note that the HP TET 2023 registration is taking place online only. You have to visit the official website: hpbose.org, to find the application window. Along with the registration dates, one can also go through the HP TET 2023 exam date and stay informed. Any changes in the dates will be informed earlier.
While you can submit the registration forms without a late fee till Monday, 30 October, the last date to submit the form with a late fee is 2 November. The application process will close after the mentioned date for all.
The exam-conducting body has not announced any age limit to appear for the exam. Registered candidates have to answer 150 questions in 150 minutes. They have to score a minimum of 60 percent to pass the exam.
The exam will be held in two shifts, the first shift is from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second exam is from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
Let's go through the step-by-step process to complete the HP TET 2023 registration online:
Visit the website: hpbose.org.
Tap on the active link that states "HP TET Registration 2023" on the homepage.
Fill in the personal details properly and go to the next step.
Upload scanned copies of the asked documents and pay the registration fee.
Double-check all the personal details and click on submit.
Download a copy of the registration form for your use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)