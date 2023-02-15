CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 Students Sit for Exams 1st Time Post-COVID

Class 10 students outside a centre for the CBSE Board Exam 2023, in Moradabad, on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023. Class 10 and Class 12 final exams of CBSE begin from today.
(Photo: PTI)
The use of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT has been prohibited by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as Board exams for classes 10 and 12 commenced from Wednesday, 15 February. This is the first time that CBSE board exams will be held in the offline mode after COVID-19 pushed the country into a lockdown.
Over 38.8 lakh students will be appearing for these exams from more than 7,250 centres across the country.
Board exams for class 10 will conclude on 21 March, while those for class 12 will conclude on 5 April.
Each exam will start at 10.30 am and will conclude after 2.5 or 3 hours, depending on the subject. It is, however, important to note that the official reporting time is 9.30 am and that entry to the exam centre will shut at 10 am sharp.
In an instruction circular issued ahead of the Board exams, CBSE stated, "Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in examination hall." The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam, the board officials added.
ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer), which was launched in November 2022, is a large language model (LLM) designed to generate human-like writing by predicting upcoming word sequences. It is capable of generating speeches, news articles and student essays or human-like text based on the input it is given.
Some other mandates issued by CBSE ahead of the exams include:
All students appearing for CBSE Board Exams 2023 should carry their admit cards to the examination centre. The hall tickets must be duly signed by the candidates.
Candidates must carry an identity card – a school ID card, their Aadhaar card, passport or any other valid identity proof – with them on the day of the examination.
No gadgets would be allowed inside the examination hall. The list of items that must be carried are pen, transparent water bottle, transparent paper clip, hand sanitizer, and masks.
