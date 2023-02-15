CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 Students Sit for Exams 1st Time Post-COVID

The use of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT has been prohibited by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as Board exams for classes 10 and 12 commenced from Wednesday, 15 February. This is the first time that CBSE board exams will be held in the offline mode after COVID-19 pushed the country into a lockdown.

Over 38.8 lakh students will be appearing for these exams from more than 7,250 centres across the country.

Board exams for class 10 will conclude on 21 March, while those for class 12 will conclude on 5 April.

Each exam will start at 10.30 am and will conclude after 2.5 or 3 hours, depending on the subject. It is, however, important to note that the official reporting time is 9.30 am and that entry to the exam centre will shut at 10 am sharp.