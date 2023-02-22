NEET MDS 2023 Admit card to be Released Today on nbe.edu.in; Exam on 1 March

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, NBE is all set to release the NEET MDS 2023 Admit card today, 22 February 2023. After the release of the admit card, the candidates who appeared for the NEET MDS exam can download it from the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

As per the official schedule released by NBE, the NEET MDS 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 1 March 2023 and it will help the candidates for admission into various MDS courses available in India.