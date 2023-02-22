NEET MDS 2023 Admit card to be Released Today on nbe.edu.in; Exam on 1 March

NEET MDS 2023 admit card to be released today
(Photo: iStock)
The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, NBE is all set to release the NEET MDS 2023 Admit card today, 22 February 2023. After the release of the admit card, the candidates who appeared for the NEET MDS exam can download it from the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.
As per the official schedule released by NBE, the NEET MDS 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 1 March 2023 and it will help the candidates for admission into various MDS courses available in India.
Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in
On the homepage, click on the tab for NEET MDS 2023
A new tab will open, click on the Application Link and then Admit Card
You will have to enter your NEET MDS roll number and date of birth to login.
Your NEET MDS 2023 Admit card will appear on the screen
You can download and take a printout for future reference.
All MDS courses and seats available in all India 50% quota seats, state quota seats, MDS Seats at private dental colleges, institutes and universities, Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions, and for Short Service Commission in Army Dental Corps are filled through the NEET MDS Exam.
