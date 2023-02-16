CBSE CTET 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; How To Challenge Key

CBSE CTET 2022 answer key challenge window to close on 17 February 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to officially close the window to challenge the answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (or CTET 2022) at 12 pm on Friday, 17 February. It is important to note that candidates can download the CTET answer key 2022 from the official website – ctet.nic.in.
They have time till tomorrow to challenge the CBSE CTET 2022 answer key. No more challenges will be accepted after the deadline.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will check the challenges raised by the candidates against the CBSE CTET 2022 answer key. The board will release the final answer key and the CTET 2022 result based on the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key. One must keep an eye on the official website – ctet.nic.in – to stay updated.
The board updates all the latest details and important announcements about CTET 2022 on its official website so that it is easier for interested candidates to check and stay informed. One must keep an eye on the website to know the result date and time.
According to the latest official details announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 while raising objections against the provisional answer key.
It is also important to note that the CBSE CTET 2022 result date is not announced yet.
To know more about the result and other details, candidates are requested to stay alert.
Here are the steps you must follow to raise objections online against the CBSE CTET 2022 answer key within the last date:
Visit the official website of the entrance test – ctet.nic.in
Click on the CTET 2022 answer key objection-raising link on the home page
Raise objections, if there are any, and submit them
Pay the required objection fee via the portal through online banking
Download a copy and save it on your device as proof
Keep an eye on the website for updates from the board
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)