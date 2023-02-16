CBSE CTET 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; How To Challenge Key

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to officially close the window to challenge the answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (or CTET 2022) at 12 pm on Friday, 17 February. It is important to note that candidates can download the CTET answer key 2022 from the official website – ctet.nic.in.

They have time till tomorrow to challenge the CBSE CTET 2022 answer key. No more challenges will be accepted after the deadline.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will check the challenges raised by the candidates against the CBSE CTET 2022 answer key. The board will release the final answer key and the CTET 2022 result based on the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key. One must keep an eye on the official website – ctet.nic.in – to stay updated.