CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023 Released: Steps To Download - Direct Link Here
CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023 is out. Here are the easy steps to check the exam schedule.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 12th date sheet 2023 today. Candidates who are going to appear in the CBSE Board 10th class exam 2022 can check the full examination schedule from the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.
The CBSE 10th class board exam is likely to commence form 15 February 2023. Before the exam, candidates must go through the date sheet to know all the important details like subject-wise dates of exam, timing, courses, subject codes, and more. This year, CBSE will conduct the exams only once unlike last year.
Let us check out the steps to download the CBSE 10th Class Date Sheet 2023 below using the direct link.
According to CBSE, practical tests for class 12 as well as project work and internal evaluation will start from 1 January 2023 for all affiliated schools in India and overseas, excluding those that will be closed for the month.
Practical tests, internal assessments, and project work will be completed in November and December 2022 in schools located in winter-bound areas that are anticipated to remain closed in January.
Candidates who want to check the CBSE 12th class syllabus and sample question papers 2023 must visit the aforementioned official websites for reference.
CBSE 12th class candidates must note down that the exam will be conducted based on 100 percent syllabus. Unlike last year, there will be no relaxation in the syllabus.
CBSE Board 12th Class Date Sheet 2023 Out: Steps To Download - Direct Link
Candidates who want to check the full examination schedule of CBSE 12th class exam 2022 must follow the below-mentioned steps to download and check the date sheet 2023 via direct link.
Visit the official websites, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search the direct link for downloading CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023.
Click on the direct link and a PDF file will open on your computer screen.
Check the examination schedule carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2023 for future reference.
