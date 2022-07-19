CA Intermediate Result 2022: May Session Result Date Announced, Check icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the CA Intermediate Result 2022 date. It is important to note that the CA Intermediate Result 2022 for the May exam will be formally declared on Thursday, 21 July 2022. Candidates need to visit the official website of ICAI to view the results, once released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). They should keep a close eye on the website to know more details about the results.

The official website of the ICAI that the candidates should visit to check the CA Intermediate Result 2022 for the May exam once released is icai.org. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the results on the website so that all the candidates can check and download their respective scorecards. Candidates should keep an eye on the website.