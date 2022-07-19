RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 Declared for 2, 5 Levels: Check Website, Details Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for 2, 5 levels are available on the official website.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) officially announced the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for second and fifth level on Monday, 18 July 2022 on the website. The candidates who had appeared for both levels can check the results on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for pay level 2 and 5 are also available on the official websites of RRB Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Bhubneshwar, Bhopal, Ajmer, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Mumbai, Jammu, Bangalore, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.
All the registered candidates who had appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam can download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for pay level 2 and 5 now, as the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has already declared them on the website. Candidates can find the latest details from the RRB on rrbcdg.gov.in.
The candidates who have their names in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for pay level 2 and 5 should note that they have qualified for the written examination.
First, they should check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for pay level 2 and 5 that has been officially released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to see if they are shortlisted.
Then they can go through the rules that the shortlisted candidates should follow to appear for the next exam, which is the CBTST.
Let's take a look at the steps to check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for levels 2 and 5:
Visit the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in or the official website of the RRB zone.
Click on the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result for 2 and 5 levels link on the homepage.
Download RRB NTPC CBT Level 2 Result and RRB NTPC CBT Level 5 Result from the website.
Check the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates carefully.
Take a printout of the result if necessary for further reference.
