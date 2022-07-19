RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 Declared for 2, 5 Levels: Check Website, Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) officially announced the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for second and fifth level on Monday, 18 July 2022 on the website. The candidates who had appeared for both levels can check the results on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for pay level 2 and 5 are also available on the official websites of RRB Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Bhubneshwar, Bhopal, Ajmer, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Mumbai, Jammu, Bangalore, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

