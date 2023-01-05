CA Final Result 2022 Release Before 14 January: Check icai.nic.in; Know Details

CA Final Result 2022 date will be announced soon for the candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is getting ready to declare the CA Final result before 14 January 2023. An official of the institute has confirmed this information recently and interested candidates must take note of the announcement. It is important to note that the candidates are eagerly waiting for the CA final result 2022 to release on the website so they can check their scores. You must go through the latest details on the site - icai.nic.in.
According to the latest details, the CA final result 2022 is scheduled to release soon on the website - icai.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the CA final exam on the scheduled date must keep a close eye on the latest announcements to know the exact result date. They will get to know more about the final result soon.
Once the final result is released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), candidates should download it and go through the details mentioned on it carefully.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) officially conducted the CA final exam on 1 November 2022 for all candidates who registered for the same.
Once the CA final result 2022 is declared for all, it will be available for downloading on three websites - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. You have to log in to your account on either of the websites to view the scores.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the CA final result 2022 once it is officially released:
Visit the official website - icai.nic.in.
Click on the CA final result link on the homepage of the site.
Log in to your registered account by entering your roll number, registration number, etc.
Tap on submit to view the result.
The final result will display on your screen.
Check your scores on the result and download it from the website.
Take a printout of the same for future use.
