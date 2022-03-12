BSEB Results 2022 Dates: How To Check Classes 10,12 Results Online

BSEB Results 2022 for Classes 10,12 to release in the last week of March.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 in the last week of March.
Students are requested to check the official website of BSEB for any updates on the result declaration date.
Students can also check their respective results on onlinebseb.in. once the results are declared in the last week of March, most probably by 25 March 2022, as per the latest media reports.
The Bihar Board Matric or Class 10 examination 2022 began on 17 February 2022, according to the schedule by BSEB.
According to the reports, around 13 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate or Class 12 exams. Approximately 16 lakh students sat for the Matric or Class 10 examination.
All of these students are now eagerly waiting for their results that are most likely to be declared in the last week of March by BSEB.
The media reports also suggest that the evaluation for the Class 10 exam will most likely end by 17 March 2022. The evaluation for BSEB Class 12 exam might end by 8 March 2022.
Once the results are declared by the BSEB, students can follow these simple steps to check their scores online:
Visit the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Click on the tab that states 'Bihar Board 10 or 12 Result 2022'.
A login page will display on your screen.
Fill in your Roll Code and Roll Number to log in to your account.
Press on the Submit button.
Your BSEB Result 2022 will display on the screen.
Check the result properly and click on download.
Take a printout of the result.
