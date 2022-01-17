BSEB Class 12 Exam 2022: Admit Cards Released

When candidates download their admit cards, they must check all the details printed on it thoroughly. This is because the BSEB Class 12 admit card is an extremely important document without which no student shall be allowed to enter the exam. It will contain all important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam time, and venue etc.

Thus, in case of any discrepancy or problem in downloading the admit card, all students must contact the BSEB helpline numbers at 0612-2330039, 2235161.