BSEB Class 12 Exam 2022: Admit Cards Released
The admit cards for the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Class 12 or intermediate exam were released on 16 January 2022. The students appearing for the exam can visit the official website of BSEB at inter22.biharboardonline.com and download their respective admit cards.
The BSEB Class 12 examinations for theory exams are scheduled to be conducted from 1 February 2022 to 14 February 2022.
However, candidates must note that they can only download the BSEB Class 12 admit cards till 31 January 2022. Hence, all candidates are advised to download their respective admit cards as soon as possible.
When candidates download their admit cards, they must check all the details printed on it thoroughly. This is because the BSEB Class 12 admit card is an extremely important document without which no student shall be allowed to enter the exam. It will contain all important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam time, and venue etc.
Thus, in case of any discrepancy or problem in downloading the admit card, all students must contact the BSEB helpline numbers at 0612-2330039, 2235161.
Candidates must also note that there is a provision for students to obtain their BSEB Class 12 admit cards via their schools. The admit cards of students can be downloaded by the principal and given to the students after attesting it.
Visit the official website of BSEB at inter22.biharboardonline.com
Navigate to the link that reads 'Inter admit cards 2022' on the homepage
You will be redirected to a new page wherein you must enter the required information to log in.
During this step, school administrators or principals need to enter their user ID and password to login
Solve the algebraic expression to prove you are human and log in
Click on the link that reads 'Download BSEB Inter Admit Cards for all students registered form your school'
The BSEB Class 12 admit cards will be downloaded on your computer.
Take a printout and share it with the respective students after signing it.
