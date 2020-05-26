Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the result of Class 10 board examination 2020 on its official website on Tuesday, 26 May. The results have been declared on the official website of the board: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.The Bihar board Class 10 exams were conducted from 17 to 24 February 2020. BSEB announced that the overall pass percentage is 80.59%.Students who appeared for the Class 10 exam can now visit the official website of the board to check results. The direct link and steps to check the result is given below:How to Check BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020?Visit the official website of Bihar board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.Click on the link 'BSEB Class 10/ Matric exam result 2020' on the homepage.Enter your respective login credentials and submit.BSEB Class 10/ Matric exam result will display on the screen.Check and download the result for future reference.Around 10 lakh students appeared for the Bihar board Matric examination 2020. The examination was held in two sessions – a morning session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and an afternoon session from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.