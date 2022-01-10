BSEB Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Admit Card Released, Exams From 20 January
BSEB class 10 board practical board exams are scheduled to begin from 20 January.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card of Class 10 (Matric) board exams 2022. The admit card has been released for for both practical and theory exams.
BSEB class 10 board practical exams are scheduled to begin from 20 January, and will go on till 22 January 2022. Whereas, the theory exams will be conducted from 17 to 24 February 2022.
The admit card of BSEB class 10 board exams can be downloaded from the official website of Bihar Board: secondary.biharboardonline.com.
However, the admit card can only be downloaded by the school authorities from the official website. Students appearing in the board exams are required to collect their matric admit card from their respective schools.
How to Download BSEB Class 10 Board Exam Admit Card?
Visit the official website of BSEB: secondary.biharboardonline.com
Click on 'View/ Print Admit Card (by School) for Annual Exam 2022' link on the homepage
Enter your District, School, Principal's user ID, password and security code
Click on Login
Your school admit cards for BSEB board exams will appear on the screen
Download and print them.
BSEB 2022 Dummy Admit Cards Released
The board has directed Bihar board schools to download and print the admit cards of their students appearing in Class 10 board exams. It further states that schools should sign and put the official stamp on the admit card before handing it over to the students.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.