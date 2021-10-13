BSEB 2022 Dummy Admit Cards Released
Here are details of how the BSEB 2022 Dummy Admit Cards for Classes 10 to 12 can be downloaded.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Dummy Admit Cards 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 have been released on Tuesday, 12 October. Registered students of Classes 10 and 12 must visit the official websites biharboardonline.com, inter22.biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to check their BSEB 2022 dummy admit cards.
BSEB has released admit cards based on the information filled out by the candidates during the registration process. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must visit the official website to make relevant changes online and submit a photocopy of the same to the principals of their respective schools.
The last date to get any corrections done on admit cards is 25 October.
How to download BSEB 2022 Dummy Admit Card?
Visit the official Bihar School Examination Board website at biharboardonline.com
Navigate to the ‘Latest Updates’ section present on the home page and click on the relevant link.
Enter your official credentials like username, password, and security pin to log in.
Your BSEB 2022 Dummy Admit Card will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and keep a print out for future reference.
Messages have also been sent by BSEB to students with regard to the release of BSEB 2022 Dummy Admit Cards.
