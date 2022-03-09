BSEB 10th Provisional Answer Key 2022 Released: Raise Objections Till 11 March

Check the provisional answer key for BSEB 10th Boards
(Photo: iStock)
The provisional answer key for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 board examination has been released and the students can download the same from the official website at biharboardonline.com.
The BSEB has informed the students that the provisional answer key is for the 50% objective questions in the paper. As per the official notification, the students can raise any objections or questions regarding the answers till 5 pm on 11 March 2022.
This will be the last chance for the students to raise any objections, after which the portals will be closed. Know the stepwise process about how to download the provisional answer key.
Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at biharboardonline.com.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'BSEB Matric answer key and objection window.'
Enter your login details if you want the provisional answer key for the BSEB class 10 boards 2022.
After you log in, all the answers will appear on the screen for cross-checking
All the objections and feedback will then lead to the final release of the BSEB class 10 2022 answer key.
As per the reports, the evaluation process for the BSEB class 10 boards has already begun and the results are expected to be released by the end of this month.
For any further updates regarding the BSEB class 10 boards answer key or results, visit the BSEB official website.