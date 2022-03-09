BSEB 10th Provisional Answer Key 2022 Released: Raise Objections Till 11 March

The provisional answer key for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 board examination has been released and the students can download the same from the official website at biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB has informed the students that the provisional answer key is for the 50% objective questions in the paper. As per the official notification, the students can raise any objections or questions regarding the answers till 5 pm on 11 March 2022.

This will be the last chance for the students to raise any objections, after which the portals will be closed. Know the stepwise process about how to download the provisional answer key.