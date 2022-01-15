BSEB Inter Class 12 Exam: Admit Cards To Be Released Soon

The admit cards for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, Inter, Class 12 exams are scheduled to be released soon.

As per latest reports, the Bihar Board class 12 exams shall not be postponed due to COVID-19 and the rising Omicron cases in the country. The BSEB has announced that it will hold the exams according to the original exam schedule.

Hence, candidates are advised to prepare well and visit the official website, biharboardonline.com regularly to not miss any important updates.