Bihar Board, BSEB Class 12 Result 2022 Date: Check All the Latest Updates

BSEB 12th Result 2022 expected to be out on 16 March 2022.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release Class 12 or Intermediate Result 2022 very soon.
Students who had appeared for the BSEB Class 12 or Intermediate examinations can check their results once they are out on the website.
The BSEB Class 12 examinations were conducted from 1 February 2022 to 14 February 2022. Now the students are waiting for the results, which are most likely to release on 16 March 2022.
However, students should note that the board has not made any official announcements regarding the result date.
The board had released the provisional answer key on 3 March 2022 and the window to raise objections closed on 6 March 2022.
For all the latest updates regarding the BSEB Class 12 Result 2022, students can take a look at the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Once the BSEB Class 12 or Intermediate Result 2022 is out on the official website on 16 March 2022, students can follow these steps to check their result online:
Click on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in
Click on the tab that reads 'Bihar Board 12th Result 2022' on the home page
Enter your roll code and roll number to log in
Enter the captcha that is mentioned on the page
Click on the button that states 'View' to submit all your details
The Bihar Board Inter Result 2022 will display on the screen of your device
Download the result
Take a printout of the BSEB Class 12 Result 2022
Students can also access the final answer key of BSEB Class 12 examination once it is released on the official website.
