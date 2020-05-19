Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2020 on 20 May according to a report by the Hindustan Times. According to the report, the verification of half of the merit list has been completed and the BSEB will declare the results once the complete list has been verified.Candidates will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in.The report further states that the state education board will announce the date and time of the result declaration before publishing the results online. In the past, the Bihar Class 10 results were announced in the last week of March or first week of April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the evaluation of the answer sheets was left incomplete.Evaluations of the mark sheets began on 6 May and was completed last week. Once the merit list has been finalised, a panel of subject experts will also interview the top students on a video call.Pending CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams to be Held in JulyAround 10 lakh students appeared for the Bihar board Matric examination 2020. The examination was scheduled for 17-24 February 2020 and was held in two sessions – the morning session started from 9:30 am till 12:30 pm, whereas, the afternoon session was from 1:45 pm till 4:30 pm.How to Check BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020?Visit the official website of Bihar board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.Click on the link 'BSEB Class 10/ Matric exam result 2020' on the homepage.Enter your respective login credentials and submit.BSEB class 10/ Matric exam result will display on the screen.Check and download the result for future reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.