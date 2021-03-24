BSEB Class 12 Board Exam Results to Be Announced Soon

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to soon release the result of Class 12 (Intermediate) board examination. Students who appeared for the same will be able check their result on the board’s official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebbihar.com.

The board has already created the scorecards of the candidates appeared in the Class 12 examination, reported Times of India. It further stated that this year, around 80 lakh candidates appeared for intermediate exam and board is currently in the process of topper verification.