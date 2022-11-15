BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result to Release This Week: Check Website; Know Details

BPSC 67th CCE prelims result is likely to be released soon.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is getting ready to declare the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result soon. According to the latest details, the BPSC Result 2022 is expected to be released by this week. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be declared on Monday, 14 November, however, it got delayed. Now, it is likely to release in a day or two so candidates must stay alert. The ones who appeared for the exam must keep checking the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
It is important to note that the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result will be declared on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates must keep a close eye on it and check all the latest details to know the exact date of the BPSC Result 2022. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to reveal more details soon.
Candidates are requested to go through the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result carefully. They can also download the result from the official website, once released officially by the commission.
According to the latest reports, the BPSC Result 2022 for the 67th Combined Competitive Exam is likely to be released on or before 17 November. Candidates must check the result as soon as it is declared on the official website.
Candidates are requested to keep their roll number and date of birth handy because they need to enter the details to view the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result.
The provisional answer key was released earlier and the result will be based on the objections raised by the students.
Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to check the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result:
Visit the official website of the commission - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click on the link that states BPSC 67th CCE prelims result on the homepage.
Enter the required details in the space and tap on submit.
The result PDF will open on the screen of your device.
Go through the scores and other details on the result carefully.
Download the result from the website and take a printout of the BPSC Result 2022.
