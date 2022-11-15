NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Allocation List Today

The provisional result for NEET UG counseling 2022 round 2 has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday, 14 November 2022. The final NEET UG Counselling result for round 2 will be declared today, 15 November 2022. The candidates who participated in the counseling process can check the results on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

If students faced any issues or discrepancies in the result, they could inform the MCC of DGHS up to 10 AM on 15 November through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com.

The official notification read, “The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.”

Know how to check and download the provisional NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 results.