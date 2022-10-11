BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam Result Declared -Details

BPSC Bihar judicial services final result declared on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check out details here.
(Photo: iStock)
BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) has announced the final results of the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam (written & interview) can download and check their final results from the website by following some easy steps that are later mentioned in the post.
Candidates must remember that the total number of candidates who qualified the written exam and were eligible for the interview round of the examination is 693, out of which 688 faced the interview. After the interview round, a provisional merit list was released by the concerned authorities that included the aggregate scores of written exam and the interview round.
Now a final result and merit list has been released by BPSC in which almost 214 candidates have been found be successful out of 221. Candidates should note down that the cut-off marks list has also been published on the website. The final marks sheet will be made available on the official site soon under the marksheet column, from where students can easily download it.
Here are the steps to download and check the final result of the 31st Bihar judicial service examination conducted by BPSC.
Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the latest notifications and search the direct final result link for "31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination" against the date 10/10/2022.
Click on the direct result link and a PDF result file will be displayed on your screen.
The PDF file has all the details including - serial number, roll number, name, merit serial, gender, and remarks.
Check the result carefully against your name and roll number.
Download and save a result copy for future reference.
