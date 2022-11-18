BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 & Final Key Declared: Check Website; Details Here

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 is declared on the official website.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially declared the BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 for all the candidates. The ones who were eagerly waiting to check their scores can finally download the BPSC result 2022 for the 67th prelims exam from the official website. The website that candidates should visit to check the prelims result is bpsc.bih.nic.in. It contains all the latest updates from the commission regarding the exam so interested candidates can go through them after downloading the result.
Candidates are requested to download the BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 soon from the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. They must go through the scores and other details on the result carefully after downloading it. As per the date mentioned on the schedule, the BPSC result 2022 for the 67th prelims exam was set to be declared on 14 November.
However, the result was not declared on the scheduled date as it was delayed.
According to the latest details, the BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam 2022 was formally conducted on 30 September. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date were eagerly waiting for the result to release.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the provisional answer key earlier. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional key and the final key is based on that.
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result 2022 online:
Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click on the link that states 'Results: 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination' on the homepage.
The 67th CCE prelims result will display on your device.
Go through the scores on the result carefully.
Download it from the website and take a printout of the prelims result for your reference.
All the candidates should note that the steps to download the BPSC 67th CCE prelims final answer key 2022 is also the same.
