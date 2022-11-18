BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 & Final Key Declared: Check Website; Details Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially declared the BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 for all the candidates. The ones who were eagerly waiting to check their scores can finally download the BPSC result 2022 for the 67th prelims exam from the official website. The website that candidates should visit to check the prelims result is bpsc.bih.nic.in. It contains all the latest updates from the commission regarding the exam so interested candidates can go through them after downloading the result.

Candidates are requested to download the BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 soon from the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. They must go through the scores and other details on the result carefully after downloading it. As per the date mentioned on the schedule, the BPSC result 2022 for the 67th prelims exam was set to be declared on 14 November.