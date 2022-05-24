Goa CET 2022 Registration Begins on Website, Know How To Apply and the Dates

The Goa Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has officially begun the registration process for the Goa CET 2022 on Monday, 23 May 2022. Candidates who are interested to apply for the Goa CET 2022 can do so by visiting the official website. The website contains all the latest details and updates so the candidates are requested to keep checking. The Goa CET 2022 applications have begun on goacet.in. Candidates need to go to the official website and register themselves online.

Important details such as registration dates and application fee information are also available on the official website goacet.in. Candidates who have plans to appear for the Goa CET 2022 are requested to go through all the details and complete the registration process on time. The steps to apply are also simple so the candidates will not face many problems.