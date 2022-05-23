WBJEE 2022 Result Date Announcement Soon: Check Website, Know How to Download

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result date is most likely to be announced soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scores soon. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE 2022 result date officially on the website. Those who want to check their scores should keep a close eye on the official website for all the latest details on the result by the board.

The official website that the candidates need to visit to check their WBJEE 2022 scores is wbjeeb.nic.in. It is to be noted that the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) officially released the WBJEE answer keys on 6 May 2022. Now, the board will release the result date on the website so the candidates are requested to stay updated.