AP POLYCET 2022: Exam on 29 May, Online Application Begins

Follow the steps to fill out the application before 18 May 2022.
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

AP POLYCET 2022 exam to be conducted on 29 May.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>AP POLYCET 2022 exam to be conducted on 29 May.</p></div>

The registrations for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test have begun and the interested candidates can apply on the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

The last date to apply for POLYCET exams is 18 May and the exams will be conducted on 29 May 2022. The tentative release date for exam result is 10 June 2022.

POLYCET exams are conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada. These exams help in admissions for engineering/non-engineering/technology courses offered by Polytechnic and other universities of Andhra Pradesh.

Also ReadUGC NET 2022 Exam to Be Conducted in June by NTA, Check the Official Website

AP POLYCET 2022: How to Apply 

  1. Visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in

  2. Click on the application tab on homepage

  3. Click on the link that reads 'Awaiting SSC (2022) Results’ or ‘Already Got SSC Results' depending on your qualification

  4. Enter the required details and click on the 'Show application form'

  5. Fill the application form and upload the required documents

  6. Pay the AP POLYCET application fee and take a print out of the confirmation page

The admit cards will be released a week before the exam and the exam will consist of 120 questions. The state-level entrance test will be held in the offline mode (pen and paper mode).

Also ReadAP EAPCET 2022: Registrations to Begin Soon, Exam to Be Held in May

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT