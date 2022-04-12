AP POLYCET 2022: Exam on 29 May, Online Application Begins

The registrations for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test have begun and the interested candidates can apply on the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

The last date to apply for POLYCET exams is 18 May and the exams will be conducted on 29 May 2022. The tentative release date for exam result is 10 June 2022.

POLYCET exams are conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada. These exams help in admissions for engineering/non-engineering/technology courses offered by Polytechnic and other universities of Andhra Pradesh.