AP Inter Results 2022 Today: BIEAP Intermediate Result Date, Time & Websites

Check AP Inter first and second year result on BIEAP website bie.ap.gov.in
(Photo: iStock)
Andhra Pradesh (AP) Board intermediate result will be declared on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIP or BIEAP). The results will be announced for both, first (class 11th) and second year (class 12th) exams 2022.
Students who appeared for AP Inter 1st or 2nd year exams in academic year 2021-22 are advised to check bie.ap.gov.in, to check their results. The results will also be hosted by Manabadi website: manabadi.com, results.bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.
You can follow the steps mentioned below to check the AP inter results 2022.
Go to the official website of BIEAP: bie.ap.gov.in
Click on AP Intermediate 1st/2nd year result link on the homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Key in your registration details like roll number/seat number and other required detail (check hall tickets)
Click on submit
Your AP Inter result 2022 will appear on the screen
Check your marks
Download and save it for future reference
AP Inter result marksheets will be issued after the declaration of the results. Students are advised to contact their respective schools for further updates about the same.
AP Inter exams 2022 were held from 06 to 24 May 2022. Around 4.64 lakh candidates appeared for the exams, reported NDTV.
Check this space regularly for further updates about AP Inter results and other exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)