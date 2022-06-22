AP Inter Results 2022 Today: BIEAP Intermediate Result Date, Time & Websites

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Board intermediate result will be declared on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education ( APBIP or BIEAP). The results will be announced for both, first (class 11th) and second year (class 12th) exams 2022.

Result Time: AP Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2022 will be announced during a press conference, which is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm on Wednesday. After the declaration, the results will be released online on the official website of BIEAP.