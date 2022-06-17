DSSSB Admit Card 2022 Out Now for AE, JE, Legal Assistant Exams: How To Download

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) released the admit card 2022 for Assistant Engineer (AE), Junior Engineer (JE), and Legal Assistant exams on the official website of DSSSB (dsssb.delhi.gov.in). The DSSSB Admit Card 2022 will have all the examination details, including name of the examination centre, date of examination, examination timing and so on. Candidates can download the DSSSB Admit Card 2022 through online mode only. There is no other mode like email, or post to get the admit cards.

Candidates appearing for the AE, JE, and Legal Assistant exams should remember that it is mandatory to have the DSSSB Admit Card 2022 with them on the day of examination. Without the admit card, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall or appear in the examination.